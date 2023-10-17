Blades installed on Vineyard Wind's first turbine

People on Nantucket are getting a look at the first assembled turbine for Vineyard Wind. Photos published in the Nantucket Current, taken Thursday from Madaket Beach with a powerful camera lens, show a turbine with all of its major visible components – the tower, nacelle, and three blades – installed.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between two parent companies, has not officially acknowledged that the turbine is assembled. A spokesman told CAI that a formal announcement should come soon.

The wind farm is expected to have 62 turbines, with the closest about 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and southwest of Nantucket.

Turbine components began arriving at the site by barge more than a month ago.

Vineyard Wind is working toward a much-publicized goal of generating power with at least one turbine – and preferably a few – by the end of December.

See the photos in the Nantucket Current here.

