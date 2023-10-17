© 2023
Blades installed on Vineyard Wind's first turbine

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published October 17, 2023 at 12:05 PM EDT
The jack-up vessel Sea Installer will raise itself on four legs to become a fixed platform for the installation of Vineyard Wind. Workers operate the crane and specialized attachments, called yokes, to lift the turbine components.
DEME
In this photo from a previous wind project, the jack-up vessel Sea Installer — the same vessel working on Vineyard Wind — has raised itself on four legs to become a fixed platform for the installation of offshore wind turbines. Workers operate the crane and specialized attachments, called yokes, to lift the turbine components.

People on Nantucket are getting a look at the first assembled turbine for Vineyard Wind. Photos published in the Nantucket Current, taken Thursday from Madaket Beach with a powerful camera lens, show a turbine with all of its major visible components – the tower, nacelle, and three blades – installed.

Vineyard Wind, a joint venture between two parent companies, has not officially acknowledged that the turbine is assembled. A spokesman told CAI that a formal announcement should come soon.

The wind farm is expected to have 62 turbines, with the closest about 15 miles south of Martha’s Vineyard and southwest of Nantucket.

Turbine components began arriving at the site by barge more than a month ago.

Vineyard Wind is working toward a much-publicized goal of generating power with at least one turbine – and preferably a few – by the end of December.

See the photos in the Nantucket Current here.

Tags
Local News Vineyard Windoffshore wind
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
See stories by Jennette Barnes