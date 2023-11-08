© 2023
Helping restaurants reduce plastic trash from takeout containers

CAI | By Elsa Partan
Published November 8, 2023 at 9:57 AM EST
A summit in Harwich aims to help restaurants stop using the disposable containers that are most harmful to the environment.

More than 75 people from regional businesses and organizations are meeting this week to learn how to reduce the plastic trash generated from takeout meals. 

People from around New England, including the Cape and Islands, are meeting at a summit sponsored by Take Care Cape Cod on Thursday, November 9 in Harwich to share strategies and learn about compostable cutlery and containers from vendors and peers.

Organizer Jill Talladay says the leaders of the Eddy School in Brewster will share their success stories.

“They’re using reusable silverware, which is somewhat unusual in schools these days, she said. “They’re using reusable trays, and they are contracting with a company called Black Earth Compost to compost their food waste.”
 
Mac’s Seafood and Island Eats MV will also talk about how they reduced plastic in their takeout operations.

Some restaurants are facing a requirement to eliminate plastic trash generated by takeout. Both Yarmouth and Harwich have banned plastic takeout containers starting next September. Other towns are considering similar bans.

The event is organized by CARE, which stands for Creating a Responsible Environment for the Cape & Islands. The other organizers are the Center for Coastal Studies and the Cape Cod Anti-Litter Coalition.
