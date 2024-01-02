© 2024
Vineyard Wind turbine electrified — but so far, no power to grid

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published January 2, 2024 at 5:14 PM EST
A substation for Vineyard Wind, pictured with a work vessel at right, is about 15 miles south of Martha's Vineyard.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
Vineyard Wind electrified its first turbine on New Year’s Eve, but the turbine is not sending power to the grid.

The project had set a goal to be operational by the end of 2023.

On Sunday evening, the offshore wind farm generated power from one turbine, according to a spokesman for parent company Avangrid.

The company says it’s still synchronizing components and doing testing, both internally and with the New England regional transmission system.

Undersea transmission lines will bring electricity ashore at Covell’s Beach in Barnstable.

Five turbines for Vineyard Wind had been installed by the first week of December.

Avangrid said a month ago that testing was ongoing.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
