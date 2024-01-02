Vineyard Wind turbine electrified — but so far, no power to grid

Vineyard Wind electrified its first turbine on New Year’s Eve, but the turbine is not sending power to the grid.

The project had set a goal to be operational by the end of 2023.

On Sunday evening, the offshore wind farm generated power from one turbine, according to a spokesman for parent company Avangrid.

The company says it’s still synchronizing components and doing testing, both internally and with the New England regional transmission system.

Undersea transmission lines will bring electricity ashore at Covell’s Beach in Barnstable.

Five turbines for Vineyard Wind had been installed by the first week of December.

Avangrid said a month ago that testing was ongoing.