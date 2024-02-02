© 2024
Landmark Christmas Tree Shops building on Cape Cod to get new tenant this spring

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published February 2, 2024 at 12:30 PM EST
The former Christmas Tree Shops building, by the Sagamore Bridge in Bourne, is known as a landmark of Cape Cod.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
The former Christmas Tree Shops building by the Sagamore Bridge has a new tenant, at least for the spring and summer.

An outdoor furniture company called TULP Outdoor Living says it has an eight-month lease on the building, known for its thatched roof and windmill. Many consider the building an icon of Cape Cod.

The store plans to open March 1.

In a written statement, a TULP representative said they love the building and don’t plan to make any major modifications.

Greg Bilezikian, son of the founders of the Christmas Tree Shops, owns the building.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
