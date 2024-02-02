Landmark Christmas Tree Shops building on Cape Cod to get new tenant this spring
The former Christmas Tree Shops building by the Sagamore Bridge has a new tenant, at least for the spring and summer.
An outdoor furniture company called TULP Outdoor Living says it has an eight-month lease on the building, known for its thatched roof and windmill. Many consider the building an icon of Cape Cod.
The store plans to open March 1.
In a written statement, a TULP representative said they love the building and don’t plan to make any major modifications.
Greg Bilezikian, son of the founders of the Christmas Tree Shops, owns the building.