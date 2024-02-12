Winter storm watch issued for Cape Cod and South Coast

Monday, February 12, 11:30 am:

The region’s first major snowstorm of the year, expected to begin Tuesday afternoon, will bring several inches to Cape Cod and the South Coast.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a 24-hour winter storm watch, effective 1:00 a.m. Tuesday. Expect rain to become snow by early afternoon, with between three and five inches on Cape Cod, and between seven and 11 inches on the South Coast. Up to two inches is expected on Martha’s Vineyard and Nantucket.

Northeast wind gusts of 55 miles per hour are expected on the Cape, with coastal flooding likely in areas including Provincetown, Truro, Edgartown, and Vineyard Haven.

Check here for updates from the National Weather Service.