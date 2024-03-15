© 2024
Construction complete on NY's South Fork Wind, 21 miles southwest of Martha's Vineyard

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published March 15, 2024 at 12:03 PM EDT
South Fork Wind
Orsted
South Fork Wind

Construction of the South Fork Wind offshore wind project is complete, about 21 miles southwest of Martha’s Vineyard.

New York Gov. Kathy Hochul announced the news Thursday, with U.S. Secretary of the Interior Deb Haaland and other officials in attendance.

The project’s full complement of 12 turbines have been installed; an unspecified number are fully operational and sending consistent power to the grid.

Hochul said in a news release that South Fork is delivering power and that “commissioning” — which typically includes testing and checking a system to place it into full operation — is “in its final stage.”

Ørsted, which owns the project 50-50 with Eversource, said 12 turbines had been “powered up.”

South Fork Wind began delivering power from its first turbine in December as construction continued.

Cables bring the electricity ashore on Long Island.

The project is less than one-fifth the size of Vineyard Wind, but it’s the largest U.S. offshore wind farm to be completed since the Block Island Wind Farm opened with five lower-capacity turbines in 2016.

Meanwhile, Vineyard Wind is building 62 turbines. So far, at least five are sending power to the grid.
Local News South Fork Windoffshore wind
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
