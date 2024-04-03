These students will advise the governor for the next two years

Governor Healey will soon meet collectively with the 60 students she handpicked to advise her administration on affordable housing and the environment, among other concerns affecting Massachusetts.

Healey established the Youth Advisory Council last year to bring high school and college students into the legislative conversation. Four of the students are from Cape Cod and will meet with Healey quarterly for the next two years.

Falmouth Academy junior Maria Soares found the opportunity while scrolling Instagram. She penned a 500-word essay on the importance of affordable housing and education, and was sworn in at the State House in March.

Soares pointed out how the issues are tied together.

"Housing affects the children," she said. "Those without stable housing have to move so often that they end up changing schools all the time."

Soares said she is considering law and politics upon graduation.

"Every day, our administration is making policy decisions that make a significant impact on the lives of young people for generations to come," Healey said in a statement. "Now, through this advisory council, they will have a direct say in their futures."

Also sworn in: Piper Hunt and Laik O'Reilly of Centerville; Eleanor Rosenthal of Falmouth; Emerson Gonet of Fairhaven; Soleei Guasp of Fall River; and Jaymison Gunschel of Mattapoisett.