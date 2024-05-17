Holtec employee files Open Meeting Law complaint against Pilgrim Nuclear panel

The state panel on the Pilgrim Nuclear Power Station is facing an allegation of Open Meeting Law violations.

The written complaint comes from a member of the panel, David Noyes, a compliance manager at Holtec Decommissioning International. He filed the complaint as an individual, not on behalf of the company, which is a subsidiary of Pilgrim owner Holtec International.

Noyes alleges that panel members Mary Lampert and Henrietta Cosentino sent emails to the panel in which they misunderstood or mischaracterized information from the meetings and added things not discussed in public.

“They included not just summaries of information that had been presented in the meeting, but actually provided new information, and provided that information in a manner that prevented the public from being knowledgeable of that information,” he said in an interview.

The material was also “factually inaccurate,” he said.

In response, Lampert said the subject of her email — which dealt with water testing and the depth at which water samples should be taken — had been discussed in previous meetings.

Cosentino sent an email in reply.

Noyes “cannot blend the two emails,” Lampert said.

Cosentino called the complaint invalid.

“My chief reaction is that I think it's a most interesting diversionary tactic,” she said. She said the complaint diverts attention from Holtec’s handling of the Pilgrim decommissioning and public objections to Holtec’s actions.

In his complaint, Noyes said the panel should be trained on the Opening Meeting Law and that full-group emails should be restricted or eliminated.

He filed the document Monday with panel chair James Lampert, who is Mary Lampert’s husband. The group has 14 days to respond.

In an interview, James Lampert said he believes emails to the entire panel are allowed to distribute documents that could be discussed at a meeting, provided the emails do not express an opinion.

The complaint is on the agenda for discussion at the May 20 meeting of the Nuclear Decommissioning Citizens Advisory Panel.

If Noyes is not satisfied with the panel’s response, the law allows him to file a complaint with the state attorney general after 30 days.

