'All it takes is one.' Prepare for an above-normal hurricane season

Ahead of hurricane season, which begins Saturday and lasts through November, the East Coast is bracing for as many as 25 named storms.

Last year 20 named storms in the Atlantic made 2023 the fourth-most active season since 1950. An average season produces 14 named storms and three major hurricanes.

The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA) is forecasting an above-average hurricane season driven by warmer oceans and lower winds.

"As one of the strongest El Ninos ever observed nears its end, [we] predict a quick transition to La Niña conditions, which are conducive to Atlantic hurricane activity," NOAA reported.

Families should prepare now for the season, assemble an emergency kit and review potential evacuation plans, said Barnstable County emergency preparedness director Chip Reilly.

Among the items an emergency kit should include:



medication

a gallon of water per person per day for three days

a three-day supply of non-perishable food

a battery-powered or hand-crank radio

sensitive financial documents

"On the Cape, weather events have the biggest impact on us on a day-to-day basis," Reilly said. "Seniors should know they are not a burden and that it's OK to ask family and friends for help ahead of time."