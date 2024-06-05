What's working, what's not? Cape, Vineyard talk with housing secretary to inform state plan

The state housing secretary and his staff visited Cape Cod and Martha’s Vineyard this week to gather suggestions for the Healey administration’s first five-year housing plan.

In a session at Cape Cod Community College Monday, Secretary Ed Augustus said housing costs are driving young adults to leave Massachusetts after they finish their education.

“That's an existential threat to the future of our state when we don't … retain that skilled workforce, that talented workforce that, quite honestly, we've all been investing in the education of,” he said.

After his remarks, members of the audience met in small groups to talk with state housing staff about what’s working and not working in housing policy.

Elizabeth Harder, chair of the Harwich Housing Authority, answered a question about what policies are working well.

“We're finally getting some traction with the Affordable Housing Trust and rental assistance. … And the Housing Authority is trying to give money, you know, rental vouchers, as much as possible.”

Others said reducing the years-long waiting time for vouchers would create more stability for renters.

Jennette Barnes / CAI Suggestions from participants are posted during a breakout session at a meeting hosted by state Housing Secretary Ed Augustus at Cape Cod Community College, Monday, June 3, 2024.

Barnstable Planning and Development Director Elizabeth Jenkins encouraged communities to support a pilot program for regionalized housing services.

“I think everybody here on the Cape needs to buy into [the] Regional Housing Service Office,” she said. “Finally, we got a little [American Rescue Plan Act] money to get it together.”

Augustus said his charge from Gov. Maura Healey is to create a plan to ensure Massachusetts builds housing to suit different needs, such as retaining young talent and allowing older people to age in place.

Another listening session, the last of 14 across the state, was held Wednesday at Martha’s Vineyard Regional High School.