Elder abuse is underreported, with cases rising on Cape Cod

CAI | By Patrick Flanary
Published June 12, 2024 at 6:00 AM EDT
Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands
/
escci.org

World Elder Abuse Awareness Day is June 15.
Cases often happen out of sight.

Barnstable County is home to the most seniors in Massachusetts. And many have been victims of abuse and neglect, with as many as 200 cases reported every month on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Cases can involve verbal or physical abuse, financial exploitation including scams, or self-neglect, which can mean a prolonged lack of medical care and finances.

Risk rises for elders who have limited interaction with loved ones, and whose daily decisions hinge on whether to buy medicine or food.

"People are more vulnerable if they're isolated," said Maryanne Ryan, CEO of the nonprofit Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands. "We need to look at this as a public health concern. We have a commitment as a society for justice, and elder abuse violates that commitment."

If you've witnessed or experienced abuse or neglect, call the Adult Protective Services hotline: 1-800–922-2275.

Ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, free lunch workshops are available in Provincetown, Harwich, Dennis and Sandwich, on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PROVINCETOWN COUNCIL ON AGING
2 MAYFLOWER STREET
RESERVATIONS: 508-487-7080

HARWICH COUNCIL ON AGING
100 OAK STREET
RESERVATIONS: 508-430-7550 ext. 2

DENNIS COUNCIL ON AGING
1045 ROUTE 134
RESERVATIONS: 508-385-5067

SANDWICH COUNCIL ON AGING
70 QUAKER MEETINGHOUSE ROAD
RESERVATIONS: 508-888-4737
Local News seniors
Patrick Flanary
Patrick Flanary is a dad, journalist, and host of Morning Edition.
