Elder abuse is underreported, with cases rising on Cape Cod

Barnstable County is home to the most seniors in Massachusetts. And many have been victims of abuse and neglect, with as many as 200 cases reported every month on Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket.

Cases can involve verbal or physical abuse, financial exploitation including scams, or self-neglect, which can mean a prolonged lack of medical care and finances.

Risk rises for elders who have limited interaction with loved ones, and whose daily decisions hinge on whether to buy medicine or food.

"People are more vulnerable if they're isolated," said Maryanne Ryan, CEO of the nonprofit Elder Services of Cape Cod and the Islands. "We need to look at this as a public health concern. We have a commitment as a society for justice, and elder abuse violates that commitment."

If you've witnessed or experienced abuse or neglect, call the Adult Protective Services hotline: 1-800–922-2275.

Ahead of World Elder Abuse Awareness Day, free lunch workshops are available in Provincetown, Harwich, Dennis and Sandwich, on Thursday from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

PROVINCETOWN COUNCIL ON AGING

2 MAYFLOWER STREET

RESERVATIONS: 508-487-7080

HARWICH COUNCIL ON AGING

100 OAK STREET

RESERVATIONS: 508-430-7550 ext. 2

DENNIS COUNCIL ON AGING

1045 ROUTE 134

RESERVATIONS: 508-385-5067

SANDWICH COUNCIL ON AGING

70 QUAKER MEETINGHOUSE ROAD

RESERVATIONS: 508-888-4737

