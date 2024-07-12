Cape bridges replacement wins billion-dollar federal funding  

The big money is coming.

The project to replace Cape Cod’s aging Bourne and Sagamore bridges reached a critical milestone with the announcement today of nearly one billion dollars in federal funding.



Together with the $700 million in state funding already lined up, it brings the replacement of the Sagamore Bridge – the first of the bridges to be addressed – much closer to a reality.

Governor Healey, in a statement, called the funding “a game-changing award for Massachusetts.”

The Massachusetts Department of Transportation (MASSDot) is already working with the U.S Army Corps of Engineers, Federal Highway Administration, and other agencies on the permitting and environmental review for the project.

Learn more about the years-long efforts to replace the Bourne and Sagamore bridges

Plans call for the Sagamore replacement to be built alongside and to the west of the existing bridge.

A tentative completion date for both bridges is 2034.

This story is developing — check back for updates.