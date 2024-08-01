© 2024
After more than a century, women take a formal role in New Bedford's massive Madeiran Feast

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published August 1, 2024 at 9:17 PM EDT
Maria Lurdes Coutinho Peixoto, 87, third from left, is the daughter of one of the four founders of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford, yet she was barred from serving on the honored Feast committee until now, because the club that sponsors the Feast didn't allow women. That changed with a vote in April. She's pictured with family as they work to create the bayberry arches that cover the parade route. Left to right: Stephanie Peixoto, Steve Peixoto, Maria Lurdes Coutinho Peixoto, Darlene Peixoto, Jenna Peixoto, Nicole Peixoto, David Peixoto, and Lori Peixoto.
Maria Lurdes Coutinho Peixoto, 87, third from left, is the daughter of one of the four founders of the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford, yet she was barred from serving on the honored Feast committee until now, because the club that sponsors the Feast didn't allow women. That changed with a vote in April. She's pictured with family as they work to create the bayberry arches that cover the parade route. Left to right: Stephanie Peixoto, Steve Peixoto, Maria Lurdes Coutinho Peixoto, Darlene Peixoto, Jenna Peixoto, Nicole Peixoto, David Peixoto, and Lori Peixoto.



Jennette Barnes / CAI
Volunteers at the Feast grounds start with a huge pile of bayberry greens, cut the same morning in Westport, and create about 70 arches to cover the parade route.
Volunteers at the Feast grounds start with a huge pile of bayberry greens, cut the same morning in Westport, and create about 70 arches to cover the parade route.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Maria Lurdes Coutinho Peixoto, at center in blue, trims bayberry greens with family and friends to prepare for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, billed as the largest Portuguese Feast in the world.
Maria Lurdes Coutinho Peixoto, at center in blue, trims bayberry greens with family and friends to prepare for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, billed as the largest Portuguese Feast in the world.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Volunteers lash bayberry greens to the arches for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford.
Volunteers lash bayberry greens to the arches for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
All-male Feast Committees dating back to the early 1900s are commemorated with photos on the walls of the Museum of Madeiran Heritage in New Bedford. This year, the committee includes women for the first time.
All-male Feast Committees dating back to the early 1900s are commemorated with photos on the walls of the Museum of Madeiran Heritage in New Bedford. This year, the committee includes women for the first time.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Volunteers carry a bayberry arch to its place on the parade route for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford.
Volunteers carry a bayberry arch to its place on the parade route for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Tiffany Ilioff, center rear, was one of the initial seven women who agreed to sue the club that runs the Feast if the club would not allow women. In a newspaper article when Ilioff was a child, her father, Carlos DeSousa, center, predicted that she would be the first woman on the Feast Committee — and today, she's serving on the committee with other women.
Tiffany Ilioff, center rear, was one of the initial seven women who agreed to sue the club that runs the Feast if the club would not allow women. In a newspaper article when Ilioff was a child, her father, Carlos DeSousa, center, predicted that she would be the first woman on the Feast Committee — and today, she's serving on the committee with other women.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
A grape arbor decorates one of the seating areas at the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford.
A grape arbor decorates one of the seating areas at the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford.
Jennette Barnes / CAI

New Bedford’s Feast of the Blessed Sacrament, a cultural festival with religious roots, is billed as the largest Portuguese feast in the world. It’s more than a century old, but this year, behind the scenes, something very big is changing. For the first time — and under threat of a lawsuit — women have been allowed to join the Feast Committee.

An impromptu dance a little bit like a conga line has started at the Feast grounds in New Bedford, to the beat of lively Portuguese music playing from the sound system. But it’s only a break from the day’s real task: the hanging of the greens.

On the Sunday before the Feast, volunteers go out to Westport to cut bayberry. They fill an entire roll-off, and it’s been emptied here, in the middle of this open-air building.

The greens will be lashed to about 70 metal arches to decorate the parade route.

Bayberry fragrance is everywhere, and the energy here is contagious — not just because this is a celebration of family, and love, and heritage, but also because three generations of women are here — and their status has changed.

“I think everyone — you can see, everyone's here with open arms,” said Jenna Peixoto, 29. “I just flew in yesterday, but … I've just felt nothing but love. And I think most of the women could agree with that as well.”

Volunteers prepare bayberry decorations for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford. Women have long helped prepare for the Feast, but this is the first year they have been able to serve on the much-honored Feast Committee.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
Volunteers prepare bayberry decorations for the Feast of the Blessed Sacrament in New Bedford. Women have long helped prepare for the Feast, but this is the first year they have been able to serve on the much-honored Feast Committee.

She lives in Georgia now, but she’s one of seven women who agreed to sue the Madeiran club, Club Madeirense S. S. Sacramento, which runs the Feast, if the men wouldn’t let women join the much-honored Feast Committee and the club itself.

A vote to allow women failed last fall. Then, in April, armed with the potential lawsuit, supporters finally got the 75 percent majority of men’s votes they needed.

“We're so excited,” Peixoto said. “You know, my sister's on the committee, my cousins, my aunt, my grandmother. It's just — it's different. We're seeing the feast through a new light, that we're able to actually be a part of the planning.”

Her great grandfather was one of four men from Portugal’s Madeira islands who founded this feast, yet her grandmother was unable to serve — until now.

She’s here, sitting in a chair, trimming the bayberry to make sure it’s right. Her name is Maria Lurdes Coutinho Peixoto, and she is 87 years old.

“It's hard to believe that we finally got in,” she said. “We've been waiting [for] this for many years.”

Women have volunteered all along, doing preparation and working in the food and souvenir stands.

But she says she never thought she would see this change in her own lifetime.

“Because the men are stubborn,” she said. “A lot of the men were unhappy about it. But we're here, and we're here to stay.”

During the April vote, Jane Gonsalves was waiting outside. She’s a former city councilor in New Bedford and another of the group who hired a lawyer. She says the secret ballot was contentious.

“That's what we've heard,” she said. “I mean, there are people that are really unhappy about it. … And that day, as the members left the meeting, there were a lot of members that didn't talk to us on the way out, didn't congratulate us, didn't look at us, anything.”

She says a loss in court or a settlement would have cost the club money, and possibly its nonprofit status. So the men ended up with little choice.

She’s expecting some bumps along the road to inclusion. But she says she still feels good about the vote — just not naively so.

Some men have openly supported the change. One of them is John Alves, vice chair of the Museum of Madeiran Heritage, adjacent to the Feast grounds.

John Alves and Steven Duarte, officers of the Museum of Madeiran Heritage and members of Club Madeirense S. S. Sacramento, which runs the Feast, say they supported the change to allow women to serve on the Feast Committee — a prerequisite for full membership in the club.
Jennette Barnes
/
CAI
John Alves and Steven Duarte, officers of the Museum of Madeiran Heritage and members of Club Madeirense S. S. Sacramento, which runs the Feast, say they supported the change to allow women to serve on the Feast Committee — a prerequisite for full membership in the club.

“While on the outside, we look like an old feast — you know, frying linguica, putting the money in the cigar box — we're not — you know, this is serious business.”

With the full inclusion of women, he says the club is already reaping benefits. Women are bringing new skills in things like law, public relations, and “all kinds of services that an organization like ours needs now.”

“And we know the responsibility of that, because we support a lot of charities, a lot of scholarships, and we need to do this right,” he said.

Over at the Feast grounds, each time the volunteers finish a bayberry arch, they lift it high to walk it out to the street. A cheer goes up to celebrate.

With every arch, the women here get closer to Sunday’s parade, on the closing day of the Feast. They’ll be cheered in their first public recognition as members of the committee.

Jenna Peixoto says it’s going to be very emotional.

“But very incredible, to just feel the connection to my great grandfather, while I stand next to my grandmother,” she said. “So — just feeling very loved and very connected to my heritage right now.”

And her grandmother? She’s ready, too.

“Oh, I'm so happy,” she said. “I talk about it, I get goosebumps. … And my granddaughters kept saying, ‘When is our turn?’ We finally got our turn.”

Every year, the club takes a group photo of the Feast Committee — men, in matching suits. Those photos line the museum walls, dating back to the early 1900s.

For many here, this year’s photo — and Feast — will go down in family lore as the year that keeping a culture alive didn’t hold anyone back.

The Feast runs Aug. 1-4 at Madeira Field in New Bedford. Admission is free.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
