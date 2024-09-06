BREAKING: Three offshore wind farms selected for contracts in Mass., R.I.

Three new offshore wind projects have been selected for contracts in Massachusetts and Rhode Island.

New England Wind 1, SouthCoast Wind, and Vineyard Wind 2 have been chosen so far. But the state of Connecticut, which also participated in the tri-state bidding process, had not announced any winners as of 11:30 a.m. Friday.

Massachusetts chose New England Wind 1, at the full 791 megawatts of the proposal, along with SouthCoast Wind at 1,087 mw of the 1,287 mw proposal, and Vineyard Wind 2, at up to 800 mw of the 1,200 mw proposal.

Rhode Island selected the balance of SouthCoast Wind — 200 mw.

Together, these awards are the largest to date in New England and Massachusetts.

The three Massachusetts selections, totaling 2,678 mw, represent nearly 20 percent of the state's overall electricity demand, according to Gov. Maura Healey's office.

In Massachusetts, developers now begin negotiating their contracts with electric companies. They will also sign memoranda of understanding with the state Department of Energy Resources. The documents are scheduled to be written by Nov. 8 and then submitted to the Department of Public Utilities for approval.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

