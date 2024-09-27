© 2024
In full-scale mock emergency, Cape Codders train for airport disaster response

CAI | By Jennette Barnes
Published September 27, 2024 at 1:30 PM EDT
Cape Cod fire-rescue crews triage mock victims in an emergency drill held at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Cape Cod fire-rescue crews triage mock victims in an emergency drill held at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Firefighters prepare to enter a simulated fuselage made out of a shipping container as part of a full-scale emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Firefighters prepare to enter a simulated fuselage made out of a shipping container as part of a full-scale emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Incident commander John Puleo, left, a lieutenant at the Hyannis Fire Department, updates Airport Manager Katie Servis (in blue hat, at right) and other participants in a full-scale emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Incident commander John Puleo, left, a lieutenant at the Hyannis Fire Department, updates Airport Manager Katie Servis (in blue hat, at right) and other participants in a full-scale emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
A training fire inside roll-off dumpsters gets bigger as dusk starts to fall during an emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
A training fire inside roll-off dumpsters gets bigger as dusk starts to fall during an emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
A Barnstable police officer pilots a drone over the emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024. His drone footage, showing a training fire, is visible on a television screen.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
A Barnstable police officer pilots a drone over the emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis, Sept. 26, 2024. His drone footage, showing a training fire, is visible on a television screen.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Participants in an emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport talk in the command center, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI
Participants in an emergency drill at Cape Cod Gateway Airport talk in the command center, Sept. 26, 2024.
Jennette Barnes / CAI

Firefighters and other emergency responders participated in a full-scale drill simulating an airplane collision yesterday at Cape Cod Gateway Airport in Hyannis.

The airport holds live drills every three years as required by the Federal Aviation Administration.

About half a dozen fire departments from the Cape participated, along with airport personnel, police, Cape Cod Hospital, the American Red Cross, Boston MedFlight, and more.

One of the airport’s two runways served as the medical triage station for the drill. About 28 mock passengers with simulated injuries received medical attention from local fire-rescue crews.

Firefighters cycled through different stations alongside the runway to practice their skills. Stations included a simulated fuselage, a real fire, and damaged vehicles for practicing extrication.

Incident commander John Puleo, a lieutenant at the Hyannis Fire Department, explained the fictional scenario: An Airbus jet had landed on the runway and collided with a propeller plane on the ground, leaving injured passengers in both.

“A plane collided with another plane here, while it was landing, and caught fire, basically,” he said. “And there were two other victims trapped in the other plane.”

Some of the mock victims were played by students from Massachusetts Military Academy and local high schools.

At one station, a shipping container had been turned into a simulated fuselage. Inside were airplane seats, dummies, and debris. One end of the container was open, draped with a tarp, to allow firefighters to make their way into the dark space to practice search and rescue.

Nearby, flames rose from a roll-off dumpster filled with burning pallets. Organizers of the drill said the fire would be put out and re-lit as different fire departments cycled through the drill.

Other stations that were part of the drill included an incident command center, a family assistance center for the families of accident victims, and Cape Cod Hospital, where some of the mock victims were taken by ambulance.

First responders and airport personnel didn’t know in advance what the scenario would be, so they had to make decisions as they received new information.

Communication among agencies is a big part of what they’re testing, said Airport Manager Katie Servis.

“They all come together to basically test the system,” she said, looking at “how we are able to put together an incident command center and work through the elements of an accident, were it to occur at the airport.”

The exercise ends with a debriefing to discuss lessons learned.
Jennette Barnes
Jennette Barnes is a reporter and producer. Named a Master Reporter by the New England Society of News Editors, she brings more than 20 years of news experience to CAI.
