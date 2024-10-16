Barnstable County Assembly and Commissioners opposed over ballot question

The Barnstable County Assembly of Delegates has proposed changes to the county charter that would give the Assembly more power over the county budget. But the County Commissioners are against Ballot Question 6 and voted unanimously to oppose it last week.

The Commission says the measure would give the Assembly undue power that is supposed to be reserved for the executive branch. The Assembly says the measure would make county government processes clearer and more transparent.

But Commissioner Chair Ronald Bergstrom did not buy that reasoning.

“So the other assertion they're making, that this clarifies things and it's going to make everybody on the same page, is absolute nonsense. It's not,” Bergstrom said. “It's just part of an aggressive attempt to go back and forth with the assembly over a relative authority.”

In a statement, Brewster Delegate Mary Chaffee said the measure would make county government more efficient and help save on legal costs.

Commissioner Mark Forest criticized the Assembly for attempting to grab spending powers that he said are supposed to be reserved for the executive branch of government—in this case, the County Commission.

"One of the reasons why I think we should oppose it is because it will increase the power of the Assembly,” Forest said. “I'm really concerned about the ability of the legislative body to have that executive authority because it just sort of opens the door for spending on a whole variety of pet projects.”

Commissioner Sheila Lyons said that if the ballot question passes in November, it would be because voters didn’t fully understand the repercussions of what they were voting for.

“This is a very unfortunate action on their part. It's confusing to the people. If they vote yes, it's going to only cost more money and legal fees,” Lyons said. “It could be the beginning of the end of this county government.”

Delegates disagree. In a statement, they say they have been working to explain the ballot question at select board meetings, online, and in editorials.

Lyons also said passing Question 6 could jeopardize the county’s strong financial standing.

This November, Question 6 will be on the ballot for Barnstable County voters.