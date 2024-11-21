Hyannis social services organization rebuilding after major fire

Last week, a fire devastated the Brazilian Resource Center in Hyannis. Now, the organization is trying to raise money so it can keep providing people with free health programs, after-school programs, and other social services.

The organization’s founder and president Michael Mecenas said he is fundraising to try to keep services up and running while the resource center rebuilds.

“I was there the night before. Everything was working perfectly until 12:30. We got a call from the fire department letting me know that the building had caught on fire,” Mecenas said. “We lost everything. Everything that once was there, it's all turned into ashes.”

From computers to phones to donated food and clothing for those in need, the Brazilian Resource Center will have to replace everything after the two-alarm fire. A hair salon and a restaurant were also damaged. One firefighter suffered minor injuries from battling the blaze, which took eight fire departments and two hours to put out.

The cause of the fire is being investigated.

“We have insurance and everything, but it will take a long time,” Mecenas said. “So in order for us to continue to have our services, we need to have some sort of financial assistance.”

Mecenas has started a Go Fund Me campaign, which has raised over $14,000 so far.

“As tragic as it is, it brings tears to my eyes to see how the community is coming together,” he said. “And that's what we are, you know? This is Cape Cod. And that's why I love this community with all my heart.”

The Brazilian Resource Center has also planned a charity dinner and auction for Saturday, November 23 to raise money to keep its services up and running.

With its headquarters destroyed, the resource center is temporarily holding its programs in other spaces. These programs include English classes, AA meetings, wellness programs, and more.