© 2024
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Children's behavioral health needs are on the rise on Cape Cod

CAI | By Gilda Geist
Published November 23, 2024 at 1:08 PM EST
This chart shows some of the data collected during the Barnstable County children's behavioral needs assessment.
Courtesy of Barnstable County Department of Human Services
This chart shows some of the data collected during the Barnstable County children's behavioral needs assessment.

Children’s behavioral health needs on Cape Cod are growing, but nearby behavioral health providers are in short supply.

That’s according to a new report commissioned by the Barnstable County Department of Human Services.

Using ARPA funds, the county tapped the Boston-based non-profit Health Resources in Action to conduct a needs assessment, which started in June 2023.

Director of Health Resources in Action Lisa Arsenault presented the results to the Barnstable County Board of Regional Commissioners in a recent meeting.

“These are the issues that rose to the top: anxiety, depression, autism, ADHD, school refusal/absenteeism, eating disorders, substance use, suicidality and self-harm,” she said.

These issues are on the rise, but the number of behavioral health providers for children on Cape Cod are not.

Few of those who responded to
Courtesy of Barnstable County Department of Human Services
Most of those who responded to a survey as part of the Barnstable County children's behavioral needs assessment said they were moderately confident in their ability to support their children's behavioral health needs.

Arsenault read a quote from a caregiver of a child who needed behavioral health services, but ran into trouble with finding a nearby provider.

“‘I just got a call for a neuro-psych evaluation, and we are an established patient. They said it's a two- to three-year wait. We now have one in North Reading,’” she read, then added her own comment. “You know how far North Reading is. This was not an unusual comment or an unusual finding, in these types of waits and challenges.”

At the commissioners’ meeting, Arsenault listed the types of behavioral health services that are most needed on Cape Cod:

“Counseling services, psychiatric services such as medication management, psych evaluations, day treatment or intensive outpatient programs, therapeutic interventions, inpatient psych hospitalizations, crisis response and early intervention services,” she said.

The report also included a series of recommendations for how to improve behavioral health services for children on Cape Cod. The full report is available online.
Tags
Local News barnstable countyhealth
Gilda Geist
Gilda Geist is a reporter, a producer on Morning Edition, and the local host of Saturday Weekend Edition.
See stories by Gilda Geist