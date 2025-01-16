Community group buys CAI station home

The Woods Hole Community Association has purchased the historic Captain Davis House, which has been home to CAI for the past 25 years.

According to a statement on the Association website, more than 350 donors joined to raise the $1.8 million purchase price.

The Captain Davis House now joins the other historic buildings in the village under the non-profit Community Association stewardship—buildings that include the Community Hall, the Old Fire Station, and the Woods Hole School.

In a statement, GBH, the now former owner, said it's pleased the Woods Hole Community Association was able to raise the funds to purchase the building.

The statement from GBH, which owns CAI, continues:

“The sale of this building will enable us to continue to invest in our local journalism at a time when many local news organizations are shutting down or reducing their reporting. We're continuing to look for a new home nearby and will provide uninterrupted service during the move. We're grateful for our loyal listeners, members and donors, and all that makes Cape Cod, Martha's Vineyard and Nantucket special."

No timeline for CAI to move to a new location was given.

Read more: GBH to sell CAI’s historic broadcasting headquarters in Woods Hole