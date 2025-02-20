CAI moves closer to finding its new home

CAI is exploring relocating to the Cape Symphony’s Falmouth Campus located about four miles down the road from our current home.

Michael Albaugh the Cape Symphony’s Executive Director says it would be a welcome partnership.

"We would be delighted to welcome CAI to Cape Symphony’s home in Falmouth, confident that they would flourish in this vibrant and inspiring community. This has always been a place of creative expression and connection, and with GBH’s legacy of bringing music to local audiences, we see exciting opportunities for collaboration. The Conservatory building, with its acoustically designed spaces and expansive performance area, is a perfect setting for Cape Symphony’s events, classes, and concerts, enriching the region’s artistic landscape. CAI’s presence would further strengthen this cultural hub, joining Highfield Theater, Highfield Hall, and the scenic 55-acre Beebe Woods in shaping a thriving arts community."

GBH, CAI’s parent company sold the building at 3 Water Street to the Woods Hole Community Association which is considering other non-profits that they could potentially lease the building to.

GBH President and CEO Susan Goldberg says she is committed to supporting CAI’s local journalism.

“We’re excited for CAI’s potential move to this new purpose-built location with Cape Symphony, an organization that shares our commitment to education, entertainment, and the people of the Cape and Islands. This investment in CAI’s local journalism would keep the station embedded in the community it serves while opening doors for it to welcome that community in with events and partnerships.”

No word on when the move might happen but GBH has assured listeners there will be no interruption to programming.

