Former state rep renews effort to honor Coast Guard at Statehouse

CAI | By John Basile
Published April 7, 2025 at 11:21 AM EDT
The Coast Guard has its early roots in Massachusetts. Former State Rep. Ruth Provost plans to honor the service with an oil painting at the Statehouse.
Former State Representative Ruth Provost is following up on an idea she had more than two decades ago when she represented the Upper Cape in the Massachusetts House. Back then, she was successful in getting legislation passed that would recognize the Coast Guard's roots in Massachusetts. The idea was to have a sculptor create a monument, and a location was chosen in the Statehouse. But Provost lost her bid for reelection and the idea was dormant until recently. Now, Provost is working with the Coast Guard Heritage Museum in Barnstable to raise funds to have a painting completed for a prominent spot in the Statehouse.

CAI's John Basile spoke with Provost about her plan.
John Basile
John Basile is the local host of Morning Edition.
