Barnstable moves forward with $11.5M upgrade to Straightway Water Treatment Facility

CAI | By Tribekah Jordan
Published July 24, 2025 at 12:37 PM EDT
Straightway Filter
Town of Barnstable, DPW Water Supply Division.
/
Kelly Collopy, Communications Manager, Barnstable Department of Public Works.
Straightway Filter

The Barnstable Municipal Water Supply Board met July 22 to move forward with planned upgrades to the Straightway Water Treatment Facility at 228 Straightway.

The project aims to expand the town’s ability to treat PFAS contamination—toxic "forever chemicals" that are increasingly found in drinking water. Planned upgrades include year-round operational capacity, replacement of aging wells, and stormwater infrastructure improvements.

The Town Council recently approved an additional $11.5 million in funding to complete the project.

Tyler Gilman, senior project manager at Barnstable DPW, shared that a contract related to the project has been finalized. The next step is for the town to review and provide feedback to Kleinfelder, an environmental professional services firm, so they can finalize their report.

The new Straightway Water Treatment Facility will replace the Hyannisport and Sommerville Ponds Wells. Gilman said, “The DPW has sent the conservation restriction request letter via certified mail to all the property owners within the 400-foot buffer of the wells, as required by DEP.”

When asked about the groundbreaking timeline, Gilman said, “It can take 1 to 3 months.”

Sam Wilson, Chair of the Municipal Water Supply Board, also addressed the group, recapping the outcome of the July 17th Town Council meeting.

Originally included in the town’s FY25 budget request, the project’s cost increased significantly after reviewing the final design and contractor input. The Council approved the additional $11.5 million to cover the higher costs, bringing the total funding package together. Approximately $750,000 of that will come from the 3M PFAS settlement.

Wilson said, “Fortunately, the Town Council approved the initial borrowing and funding on its second reading, so the financing is in place. In short, we have the money we need to move forward and begin the project.”

Currently, the facility uses activated carbon tanks to remove PFAS, but the setup is inefficient and costly because it also treats iron and manganese—contaminants better addressed through infiltration methods. The new system will incorporate UV infiltration and indoor treatment tanks to more efficiently handle a broader range of contaminants and allow for year-round operation.

 

 
Tribekah Jordan
Tribekah Jordan is a 24-year-old associate producer at CAI with a strong passion for writing and film. She gained valuable experience through internships as a reporter for the Cape Cod Chronicle and with the Boston Society of Film Critics. Excited to bring her skills and creativity to the CAI team, Tribekah is eager to continue developing her career and exploring new opportunities in media production.
