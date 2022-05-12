New England News Collaborative

-
One clinic, Transhealth, marks its first anniversary with more than 1,000 patients.
Former Polish President Lech Walesa spoke Tuesday at a World Affairs Council forum in Hartford. He talked about the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Poland and the Russian threat.
Northampton concert to promote peace canceled after concerning text message and a burst heating pipeThe event, which was designed to celebrate "the yearning for peace," would have featured Karim Wasfi, known as the cellist of Baghdad, and Jehann El-Bisi, a western Massachusetts poet and painter.
Last week, the Massachusetts Senate passed a bill which will allow undocumented immigrants to obtain driver's licenses.
The right whale has been on the endangered species list since 1970. There are fewer than 350 left.
Behavioral Health Network provided the COVID-19 clinic inside a Key Food grocery store.
COVID-19 trends have continued to rise over the last month in Massachusetts, but not nearly to levels seen at the height of the omicron surge this winter.
After Steve Hoffman, the first chair of the Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission, abruptly resigned, a former commissioner said new members can be a little more bold.
Last week, Abenaki representatives from the Odanak First Nation addressed an uncomfortable, long-simmering dispute. Odanak citizens and officials said Vermont's state-recognized tribes are misrepresenting themselves as Abenaki – and profiting from it – when they are not Indigenous.
The Deborah Chapel in Hartford, Connecticut, is on the National Trust for Historic Preservation's 11 Most Endangered Historic Places for 2022.