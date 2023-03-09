Brian EnglesProducer, Morning Edition
Brian Engles is an author, a Cape Cod local, and a producer for Morning Edition.
He joined CAI after a year of reporting on local news at Cape Cod Broadcasting. His other media experience includes internships in Dublin and Los Angeles.
When he’s not writing news stories, he likes to make music and swim. He lives in Falmouth.
-
The Cape Cod Space Force Station is acquiring a new dog, although it’s not strictly canine.The facility is set to receive a robot guard dog next summer. The machines are technically called quadruped unmanned ground vehicles.