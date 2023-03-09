© 2023
Engles Headshot.jpg

Brian Engles

Producer, Morning Edition

Brian Engles is an author, a Cape Cod local, and a producer for Morning Edition.

He joined CAI after a year of reporting on local news at Cape Cod Broadcasting. His other media experience includes internships in Dublin and Los Angeles.

When he’s not writing news stories, he likes to make music and swim. He lives in Falmouth.