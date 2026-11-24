Jay Allison is the Founder of WCAI and the Executive Director of Atlantic Public Media. He is one of public radio’s most honored producers and has won virtually every major industry award, including six Peabodys.

Over more than forty years, he has independently produced hundreds of documentaries and features for radio and television. He is currently produces The Moth Radio Hour and, before that, was the host and curator of This I Believe on NPR, and co-edited the best-selling books based on that series.

With Atlantic Public Media, he created the acclaimed websites Transom.org, which helps people tell their own stories, and the Public Radio Exchange, prx.org, which helps get those stories on the radio.

With his friends the Kitchen Sisters, Jay co-produced the NPR series Lost & Found Sound, the post-9/11 Sonic Memorial Project, and Hidden Kitchens.

On WCAI, Jay hosts the Sunday night program, Arts & Ideas, produced by Viki Merrick at Atlantic Public Media. Jay and Viki also originated many local series, including The Local Food Report and the Sonic IDs, the interstitial community vignettes, which have served as a model for other public radio stations around the country.

Jay is married to the radio producer, Melissa Allison, and has lived in Woods Hole for 25 years and raised five children here. He has a absurd number of hobbies, likes to fish, and ride vehicles with two wheels. His favorite cephalopod is squid. More at jayallison.com .