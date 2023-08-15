© 2023
Mary Blake

GBH Night Side News Anchor and Reporter

Mary is GBH radio’s Nightside news anchor, has worked on-air in Boston radio newsrooms for more than 30 years and says she has loved every minute of it. Mary has won numerous news awards for field, investigative and feature reporting. She has 4 children, is an avid Boston sports fan and gets to Nantucket every chance she gets!