Mary Blake

Mary BlakeGBH Night Side News Anchor and Reporter
Mary is GBH radio’s Nightside news anchor, has worked on-air in Boston radio newsrooms for more than 30 years and says she has loved every minute of it. Mary has won numerous news awards for field, investigative and feature reporting. She has 4 children, is an avid Boston sports fan and gets to Nantucket every chance she gets!
-
After two previous funding applications were rejected, Governor Maura Healey wants to make sure the state gets federal grant money this time for the project.