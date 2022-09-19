Septic Smart Week

-
State proposal to Cape Cod towns: Get watershed permits or homeowners may face costly septic upgradesThe Massachusetts Department of Environmental Protection could bring out regulations early next year that would forcefully encourage towns to apply for new "watershed permits." Residents of towns without those permits could be required to upgrade their home septic systems.
The state has implemented a new scoring system for ranking wastewater projects for low-cost government loans.
A Massachusetts-based company has reached a deal to take over a wastewater treatment plant on Joint Base Cape Cod.Converge LLC acquired the plant. In exchange, the company will build a recreational facility for the Air Force and other users on the base.
The Barnstable Clean Water Coalition is working to model what alternative septic could mean broadly for Cape Cod homeowners.
Nitrogen from septic systems has been disrupting local waterways for years, causing fish kills and blooms of toxic algae. Now, field testing on Cape Cod is playing a national role in the development of technology to monitor nitrogen — even in individual backyards — as a step toward keeping the excess out of our waters.
In Bourne, a new wastewater treatment plant is set to open in the village of Buzzards Bay. The plant, with a price tag of $10 million, will allow for new construction and development, according to town administrator Tony Schiavi.