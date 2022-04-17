Arts & Ideas: April 17th, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Outside/In - The so-called “mystery” of Rapa Nui, also known as Easter Island. How traditional oral history explains how the island’s statues were moved.

8pm Cry Me a River / The Galveston Hurricane of 1900: No Tongue Can Tell - Two stories from the Kitchen Sisters, co-produced by Jay Allison. Activists try to save America’s rivers from being dammed, and the story of the country’s worst natural disaster, in Galveston in the year 1900.

9pm Open Source - Christopher Lydon reflects with experts on the morality of war and peace in Dr. King’s “Beyond Vietnam” speech, 55 years later.

10pm “Healing Rituals”, “Leaving for Paris”, and more surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.