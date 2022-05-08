Arts & Ideas: May 8th, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - All about learning lessons. Five stories about education, illumination, or just being schooled. It’s a brand new Moth, made right here by us in Woods Hole.

8pm Shades of Grey - The many truths and experiences of abortion. An audio mosaic that goes beyond pro-choice and pro-life.

9pm Mother Mine - A special featuring 10 stories about mothers, our relationships with them, and how they influence our lives.

10pm “Radio Graffiti”, “How to Build an Adult”,

and more surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.