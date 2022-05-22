© 2021
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts & Ideas: May 22nd, 2022

Published May 22, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - Seismic life changes, and how we deal with the aftershocks. It’s a brand new Moth about changes in faith, family, and one’s self, and it’s made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm To The Best of Our Knowledge Special - Hope - where it comes from, and how to think about it differently. The first in a three part series.

9pm Open Source with Christopher Lydon - The history of the now-forgotten nuclear threat, and whether we’re inching closer with Russia’s war in Ukraine.

10pm “Flying vs Driving”, “Midlife”, and more surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Michael Falero
Michael is a producer for CAI's Arts and Ideas show, airing Sunday nights.
