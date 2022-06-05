Arts & Ideas: June 5th, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - An hour of landmark audio stories from past and present, marking 25 years of the Moth. A brand new anniversary episode made by us, right here in Woods Hole.

8pm To The Best of Our Knowledge Special - Hope - whether it can co-exist with climate change and other existential threats to the future. The finale in this three part series.

9pm Big Picture Science - Clever, curious, and inventive. Rethinking the Neanderthals, and learning how they still influence us today.

10pm “Lost Bulls”, “Even Better Than the Real Thing”, and more surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.