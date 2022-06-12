© 2021
Arts & Ideas: June 12th, 2022

Published June 12, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Stories from the Heart of the Land - Portraits in landscapes. People in places they love, fear, or both. It’s a series made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Elvis Presley: Young Man With The Big Beat - The story of how Elvis rocketed to fame in a single year.

9pm Open Source - Christopher Lydon leads a discussion on how to find a firmer footing for the dark times we find ourselves in, with help from literature and philosophy.

10pm “Say My Name”, “The Color of Sunrise”, and more surprising stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

