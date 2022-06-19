© 2021
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts & Ideas: June 19th, 2022

Published June 19, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Stories from the Heart of the Land - The Nature of the Imagination: visiting iconic but often out of reach places in the natural world. It’s a series made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm The Living on Earth Juneteenth Special - Celebrating Juneteenth: food traditions around the holiday, the challenges and triumphs of Black farmers, and more.

9pm Agree to Disagree: Is It Right to End Roe? - The Supreme Court is poised to overturn Roe v Wade. A debate about whether to end the federal right to abortion - yea or nay?

10pm “Safety Dance”, “Rebel Yell”, and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Michael Falero
Michael is a producer for CAI's Arts and Ideas show, airing Sunday nights.
