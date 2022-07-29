© 2021
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts & Ideas: July 24th, 2022

Published July 29, 2022 at 6:33 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - When people try to control the outcome of their lives, and the universe laughs in response! It’s a brand new Moth Radio Hour, made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm With Good Reason - How the pandemic may have created a new “back to the land” movement. And, making fabrics out of spider silk that’s stronger than steel.

9pm Top of Mind - What makes a college education valuable, and if young Americans should still get one.

10pm “Look Up”, “Ice Ice Baby”, and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

