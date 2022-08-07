© 2021
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts & Ideas: August 7th, 2022

Published August 7, 2022 at 5:00 PM EDT

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - Four storytellers and the moments when they had to face the music. It’s a brand new Moth, made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Humankind Specials: Judicial Independence - Following a leaked draft opinion and the conservative majority overturning Roe v Wade, a renewed look at whether to reform the Supreme Court.

9pm Sound Opinions Presents - The life and music of Bob Dylan, rock-n-roll’s greatest visionary and contrarian.

10pm “Nine Voices”, “Sounds of the City”, and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

Tags

Arts and Ideas on CAI Arts and Ideas on WCAI
Stay Connected
Michael Falero
Michael is a producer for CAI's Arts and Ideas show, airing Sunday nights.
See stories by Michael Falero