Arts & Ideas: August 7th, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - Four storytellers and the moments when they had to face the music. It’s a brand new Moth, made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm Humankind Specials: Judicial Independence - Following a leaked draft opinion and the conservative majority overturning Roe v Wade, a renewed look at whether to reform the Supreme Court.

9pm Sound Opinions Presents - The life and music of Bob Dylan, rock-n-roll’s greatest visionary and contrarian.

10pm “Nine Voices”, “Sounds of the City”, and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

