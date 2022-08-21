Arts & Ideas: August 21st, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm The Moth Radio Hour - People working up the courage to face their fears and battle their doubts. It’s a brand new Moth, made by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm The Pulse: Destination Mars - The endless possibilities of the red planet. New discoveries, signs of life, and why it captures our imagination.

9pm Open Source with Christopher Lydon - The life and music of Leonard Bernstein. Understanding the message behind his work.

10pm “Doors of New Orleans,” “Toy Drive and the MC,” and more unexpected stories from this week's PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

