Arts and Ideas: December 4, 2022

This week on Arts and Ideas.

7pm A brand new Moth Radio Hour hosted by Jay Allison and made in Woods Hole. This week, stories told live about who we are and what we present to the world.

8pm “The Long Game: Soccer Stories from Around the Globe" — people changing their communities, through soccer.

9pm "How Squid explains the state of global fishing." It’s a special from Foreign Policy about ocean sustainability.

10pm “Iron Shoes,” “Wronging the Wrights!," and more unexpected stories from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.

