Arts and Ideas: December 18, 2022

Tonight on Arts and Ideas:

7pm: Don your finest duds for a new Moth Radio Hour all about clothes, from DIY threads to silk blouses.

8pm: Reflecting back on new music from 2022. The songs that made us sing, dance, and helped us get through another year. From Object of Sound and PRX, "This Year In Music with Hanif Abdurraqib."

9pm: Actors Audrey Hepburn and Jimmy Stewart are both more complicated, and have more in common than you may think. Their stories on Constant Wonder.

10pm “On Reflection,” “Solomon Jones,” and more unexpected stories from PRX Remix.

