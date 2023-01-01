Arts and Ideas: January 1, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm A teacher who pushes boundaries, a trail-blazing student, and a political prisoner in Soviet Russia. Moments when peoples’ lives intersect with history on “Eyewitness” from the Moth Radio Hour.

8pm The James Webb Telescope is capturing images of far-off galaxies. From "Big Picture Science," astronomers react to those images, and delve into the details of a plan to investigate the stardust that created everything.

9pm The best new albums from 2022 on an end-of-year special by the hosts and producers of "Sound Opinions."

10pm “E's Barbershop Lounge,” “Panda Bear,”and more unexpected stories from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.