Arts and Ideas: January 8, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm A brand new Moth Radio Hour, produced by us. One storyteller learns to ride a bike, another enters a stock car race for blind drivers. That's on today's episode, "Taking Risks."

8pm Some psychedelics are legal in Oregon. Now, they should be made legal everywhere else. Yay or nay… That’s the debate on "Should Society Legalize Psychedelics?" from Intelligence Squared U.S.

9pm Scat, Bebop, Vocalese, and the Voice as an Instrument… From the Smithsonian and PRX Jazz Singers series, it's Hour 7.

10pm Surprising stories shuffled up in a playlist on the PRX Remix. Titles this week include, "Time Travelers of Renwick Street," "Dance Dance," and more."

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.