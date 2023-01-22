Arts and Ideas: January 22, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm A brand new Moth Radio Hour hosted by Jay Allison and made in Woods Hole. This week, stories of people being driven, both literally, and metaphorically.

8pm Remembering the late rock guitarist, two-time Rock and Roll Hall of Famer who passed away last week, on Jeff Beck: Essential Artist.

9pm Jay Allison speaks with Erica Heilman on the best podcast of 2022 according to The New Yorker, the Rumble Strip podcast. And, the story of a woman who saved an historic African American Church in southeastern Ohio from the National Endowment for the Arts' "Art at the Intersection: Saving a Community Legacy."

10pm “Charles, Party Horn,” “It's Complicated,” and more unexpected stories from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm.