Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: February 26, 2023

By Cole del Charco
Published February 26, 2023 at 5:00 PM EST

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Stories of Black pioneers. Self-made men and self-taught women, neighborhood heroes and visionaries on a Black History Month special from the Kitchen Sisters.

8pm Women in Jazz — from the Smithsonian’s Jazz Singers series. Interviews with Ella Fitzgerald, Shirley Horn, Nancy Wilson, and more on "It's Our World... Sometimes."

9pm Has the divide created during the Civil War re-emerged in the U.S.? From HumanKind, and in association with WGBH, it's "The Lost Cause — the Civil War, Then and Now."

10pm “My First Name,” “Spanish for Gringos,” and more surprising stories on shuffle from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm

