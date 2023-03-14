Arts and Ideas: March 12, 2023

This week on Arts and Ideas:

7pm: Author and radio producer Stephanie Foo had a difficult upbringing. But it was only recently that she got a diagnosis — Complex PTSD. She speaks about her memoir "What My Bones Know" at the National Writer's Series on Interlochen Public Radio.

8pm: How, exactly, is a famous singer and musician made? The story behind the rise of the now ubiquitous Marvin Gaye on Paul Ingles' "The Emergence of Marvin Gaye."

9pm: Jim Davidson was there on the deadliest day at Mount Everest, and lived to tell the tale. And, author Scott Ellsworth shares the story of the race to the top of the Himalayas in the 1920s to 1960s. Conversations with them both on Constant Wonder.

10pm: “Civil War Widows,” “How to be a Great Ancestor,” and more surprising stories on shuffle from PRX Remix.

That's all on Arts and Ideas, airing Sunday night from 7:00 pm to 11:00 pm