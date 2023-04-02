Arts and Ideas: April 2, 2023

Sunday night on Arts and Ideas:

7pm A new Moth Radio Hour, produced by us right here in Woods Hole. Stories of the heart.

8pm Jazz singers tell it like it really is. Artists including Nat King Cole share their ups, and their downs, on hour 10 of the Smithsonian and PRX's Jazz Singers series.

9pm Researchers swarm the Chesapeake Bay, and how to keep records of small communities’ environmental movements, and more environmental stories from With Good Reason.

10pm “Dead Ringer,” “Effective Until,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.