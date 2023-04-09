Arts and Ideas: April 9, 2023

Sunday night on Arts and Ideas:

7pm Health outcomes are different for Black and white Americans. But there are people pushing for more equitable care for all, on WHYY's the Pulse.

8pm President Biden has banned the video app ‘TikTok’ on government phones. Now he should ban it on all of them. Yes or no — that’s the debate on Intelligence Squared U.S.

9pm The history of integration in major league baseball from Constant Wonder, as teams start the 2023 season.

10pm “Youth Exodus From Cape Cod,” “Jungle Radio,” and more surprising stories on PRX Remix.

All on Arts and Ideas Sunday nights from 7-11 p.m.