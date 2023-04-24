Arts and Ideas: April 16, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A brand new Moth radio hour produced by us, right here in Woods Hole. This week, people who walk the walk, or who just need a little push.

8pm Researching the earliest flowers and their family tree could help plants adapt to our changing climate, on Big Picture Science.

9pm When novelists go to Hollywood, why do some find success and others strife? Don DeLillo shares his thoughts at the New York State Writers Institute.

10pm “How to Forgive,” “What’s Left,” and more surprising stories on shuffle from the PRX Remix.

