Arts and Ideas: April 23, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The Kitchen Sisters Present: "House Full of Black Women." The gathering place for 34women of all professions and walks of life grapple with the challenges facing Black women in America.

8pm Jazz as a means of social protest, from the Smithsonian’s Jazz Singers series.

9pm The social battleground of the school cafeteria, and pressing issues in our nation’s schools on With Good Reason.

10pm “Reptiles in the House,” “Where Is Home?,” and more surprising stories on shuffle from the PRX Remix.