Arts and Ideas: May 7, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm The first cell phone was created 50 years ago… Now, the devices are inescapable. Insight into the past, present, and future of mobile communications on The Pulse from WHYY.

8pm It’s been 86 years since Axis forces bombed the village of Guernica in the Basque region of northern Spain. The atrocity inspired anti-violence paintings, music and poetry. On The Spanish Hour, the 50-minute “Guernica” Piano Trio number 1 by Octavio Vázquez.

9pm Mental and emotional health in old age can sometimes fall on the backburner, but they don't on this week's episode of With Good Reason, "Aging Well."

10pm “Burn the River,” “Tide Pool,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.