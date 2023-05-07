© 2023
masthead_37.jpg
Local NPR for the Cape, Coast & Islands 90.1 91.1 94.3
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
Available On Air Stations
Arts and Ideas on CAI

Arts and Ideas: May 7, 2023

By Cole del Charco
Published May 7, 2023 at 5:00 PM EDT

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm   The first cell phone was created 50 years ago… Now, the devices are inescapable. Insight into the past, present, and future of mobile communications on The Pulse from WHYY.

8pm It’s been 86 years since Axis forces bombed the village of Guernica in the Basque region of northern Spain. The atrocity inspired anti-violence paintings, music and poetry. On The Spanish Hour, the 50-minute “Guernica” Piano Trio number 1 by Octavio Vázquez.

9pm Mental and emotional health in old age can sometimes fall on the backburner, but they don't on this week's episode of With Good Reason, "Aging Well."

10pm “Burn the River,” “Tide Pool,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.

Arts and Ideas on CAI
Stay Connected
Cole del Charco
See stories by Cole del Charco