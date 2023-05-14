Arts and Ideas: May 14, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm A brand new Moth Radio Hour. Stories told live, this week about Motherhood, produced by us right here in Woods Hole.

8pm A conversation with composer Stacy Garrop about the works she’s made with inspiration from various mythologies. On New Music From Bowling Green.

9pm It feels like the year of Chat GPT and AI. From Open Source, a discussion of what it means for human intelligence.

10pm “Short List 17,” “If the World Was Ending,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.

