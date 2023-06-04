Arts and Ideas: June 4, 2023

Join us Sunday night for Arts and Ideas.

7pm & 8pm Tina Turner knew how to put on a show. The singer, who filled stadiums all on her own, died in May. Her songs, and legacy, in a two-hour special honoring the “Queen of Rock-n-Roll.” Tina Turner, Simply the Best.

9pm From Sex Ed to Buffy the Vampire Slayer, stories from youth producers based in San Francisco about being gay for June’s Pride Month. It's Pride outLoud from outlLoud radio.

10pm “Forensics in Flames,” “Short List 12,” and more surprising stories from PRX Remix.

